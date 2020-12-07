Monday Night Mystery: Cleashindra Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding Cleashindra Hall.

Hall was an honors student at her high school and attended senior prom in May, 1994.

Hall was expected to graduate in May, 1994, and had been chosen to give a commencement speech at the graduation ceremony. Hall disappeared on May 9, 1994, two weeks prior to her expected graduation, and never attended the ceremony.

The then 18-year-old was last seen in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Hall hasn’t been home with her family since disappearing from her part-time job in 1994. Her boss, Dr. Larry Amos, said she left without telling him where.

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors, live on FOX16.com and on FOX16’s Facebook at 7:00pm Monday.

Viewers can interact with McCoy and the Monday Night Mystery contributors on Facebook Live using #MondayNightMystery. The contributors will answer questions in real-time and provide expert analysis during the show.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.