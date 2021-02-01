Monday Night Mystery: Ebby Steppach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery, the mystery surrounding the disappearance and death of Ebby Steppach.

Steppach was reported missing on October 26, 2015, in Little Rock. Days later her car was found abandoned at Chalamont Park in west Little Rock.

In a 2017 interview with Ebby Steppach’s family, Ebby’s mother told FOX 16 News that police officers did not initially piece together that the park could be a crime scene.

The case then took numerous twists and turns before her remains were found in a drainage pipe not far from where her car was located.

In a previous interview, a Little Rock Police detective exclusively told FOX 16 News that errors were made in the case.

“When I got the case, there were things that weren’t done that should’ve been done on the front end,” retired Little Rock Police homicide detective Tommy Hudson said.

Steppach’s family said the case is considered a homicide.

Mitch McCoy will speak with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on FOX16.com and on the FOX16 News Facebook page at 7:00 pm Monday. Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.