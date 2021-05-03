Monday Night Mystery | Friends Missing: Shequenia Burnett

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Where is Shequenia Burnett? FOX 16 News is diving into the bizarre Monday Night Mystery after her leg was found in the Arkansas River years ago.

The 38-year-old woman was reported missing January 15, 2014. Her leg was found December 5, 2015 near the 7000 block of Rebsamen Park Road (Murray Lock and Dam) in the Arkansas River. It was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where DNA confirmed it was Shequenia.

The mystery takes an odd twist though. Shequenia’s childhood friend, Terkessa Wallace, was reported missing around the same time and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

In part one of Monday Night Mystery’s “Friends Missing” series, we explore Shequenia’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234.

