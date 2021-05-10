Monday Night Mystery | Friends Missing: Terkessa Wallace

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Where is Terkessa Wallace? FOX16 News is diving into the bizarre Monday Night Mystery after two friends go missing within days of each other.

Wallace was reported missing to North Little Rock Police in January 2014, around the same time her friend Shequenia Burnett disappeared.

Burnett’s leg was found in the Arkansas River in December, 2015.

No one has seen or heard from Wallace.

The two women had known each other since their youth and were friends. They had been calling and texting each other until right before both of them disappeared.

In part two of Monday Night Mystery’s “Friends Missing” series, we explore Terkessa’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234.