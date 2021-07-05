Monday Night Mystery: Little Rock Serial Knife Attacker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday Night Mystery is on the case of a possible serial knife attacker in Little Rock as detectives say they’re now working with potential DNA evidence.

Little Rock Police announced back in April that the suspect is wanted in multiple knife attacks that apparently occurred at random between August 2020 and April 2021.

There are a total of four victims, three of whom have died.

“We are also evaluating evidence and working to submit forensic evidence (potential DNA) in new ways,” said police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on FOX16.com and on FOX16’s Facebook at 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the search.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Little Rock police.