Monday Night Mystery: Michelle Owens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding 40-year-old Michelle Owens.

Owens was last seen at a car wash in downtown Stuttgart on April 21, 2015. Her family says Owens has the mental capacity of a child and believes someone took advantage of her and kidnapped her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Owens is urged to contact Stuttgart PD immediately at 870-673-1414.

Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on FOX16.com and on Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.