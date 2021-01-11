Monday Night Mystery: Michelle Owens

Monday Night Mystery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding 40-year-old Michelle Owens.

Owens was last seen at a car wash in downtown Stuttgart on April 21, 2015. Her family says Owens has the mental capacity of a child and believes someone took advantage of her and kidnapped her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Owens is urged to contact Stuttgart PD immediately at 870-673-1414.

Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on FOX16.com and on Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories