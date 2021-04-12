Monday Night Mystery | New Evidence Alert: Morgan Nick

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Alma have released a new piece of evidence in the Morgan Nick kidnapping — a photo of a red truck with a camper shell on it. It’s a vehicle, police say, they were never able to identify the owner.

The new evidence is the focus of Monday Night Mystery. Could this solve the case?

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on FOX16.com and on FOX 16’s Facebook at 7:00pm Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.

On June 9, 1995, the 6-year-old girl was at an Alma little league ballpark. She went to the parking lot with two friends to chase fireflies. Her friends said they saw her talking to a bearded man next to a red pick up truck.

That man was never identified.

Anyone who may have information about Morgan’s disappearance is asked to call the Alma Police Department.