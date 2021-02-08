Monday Night Mystery: Robert Simmons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding the death of Robert Simmons.

The White County Sheriff’s Office says on December 28th, 2001, hunters discovered human remains near a remote farm road in northern White County.

“An examination by a forensic anthropologist provided information that the remains most likely belonged to a young adult male of African or Indian affinity between the ages of 18-25 years of age.

Further information advised us that time of death was at a minimum 12-18 months to a maximum of three years prior to the discovery of the remains,” says White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss.

Robert Simmons

(Photo Courtesy: White County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2014, White County detectives working with National Missing and Unidentified Persons system were able to identify the remains as that of Robert Simmons from Woodruff County, Arkansas. Simmons was listed as a missing person from that area.

Authorities say the case is cold.

