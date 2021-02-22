Monday Night Mystery: Samantha Olson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery, this time involving a shooting in North Little Rock that left a woman dead and a child without her mother.

Samantha Olson was 31 years old when she was driving eastbound near the intersection of John F. Kennedy Blvd. and McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock when police say a gunman driving westbound randomly fired across the lanes and shot Olson while her infant daughter was in the car.

The shooting happened August 14, 2013, and the case has remained open ever since.

Olson died in the incident and her 11-month-old daughter escaped without injury.

The suspect vehicle was described as a maroon Ford F-150. North Little Rock police received hundreds of tips and tracked down hundreds of trucks matching the suspect vehicle description. Detectives contacted every maroon Ford F-150 Super Cab owner in Pulaski County.

Still, nothing. What will it take to deliver justice?

