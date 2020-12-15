Monday Night Mystery: Terry Credit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX16 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding 50-year-old Terry Credit.

He was murdered in the doorway of his own home in the early morning hours of August 17, 2016.

For the first time ever, authorities have announced they found three DNA profiles in Credit’s home. They also found a ‘piece of evidence’ that they believe a suspect left behind. It’s two major developments that could solve the case.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.