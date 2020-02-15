Monticello family still searching for missing nephew

MONTICELLO, Ark.- A Monticello man is still missing today and his family is on day five of looking for answers.

“No stone unturned until we find Marquis,” said Marilyn Trotter, Great Aunt of Marquis.

Sunday night, 27-year-old Marquis Martin went missing.

Police say Martin was last seen at his home in Wilber after being dropped off after a shift at McDonald’s in Monticello.

Now his family is spending ever bit of daylight searching for him.

“Every day we are looking, we’re not stopping until we find him,” said Trotter.

Martin’s great aunt, Marilyn Trotter said the search has been exhausting and tedious but they are determined to find him or any clues.

“We are turning over every stick, we are going into every abandoned house… every puddle of water, everywhere we can go we go. We are going to find Marquis,” said Trotter.

Trotter said this is not like her nephew. He would never just up and walk away, especially from his two-year-old son.

She said it’s the unknown that hurts the most.

“It’s tearing our family up, it’s ripping us apart,” said Trotter.

Several people have been joining the search party looking for Martin alongside the Drew County Sheriffs Office.

Mostly, searching in the Wilmar, Lacy and Monticello area.

“It’s been terrible, hurtful, pain that we cannot explain, just in the pit of your stomach, just feel like its rotten because someone from your family is missing and we don’t know where they are or what is going on,” said Trotter.

Police said Martin was last seen wearing black pants and a green jacket.

Call the Drew County Sheriffs Office if you have any information.