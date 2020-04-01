More COVID-19 testing being done despite shortage of kits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We are obviously seeing numbers trending upwards, but as Governor Asa Hutchinson has said from the very beginning, the more we test the more positives we will see.

The testing has been a priority for the state and they are capable of doing more, but those items needed for testing are what’s holding them back. Nonetheless just in the past 24 hours UAMS has handled 65 tests, 147 by Arkansas Department of Health and 691 tests done by commercial labs, a significant upgrade in recent days.

“That’s over 800 tests in the last 24 hours which gives us a significant understanding of where we are even though we’d always like to have more and we continue to work on that,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Now Roche Laboratories has donated 480 reagents to help with the processing of those test, we noted yesterday that people are still struggling to get unemployment claims filed despite recent efforts from the state to reinforce that office.