More than 4,000 pounds of Medical Marijuana sold in AR in 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been one year since the State of Arkansas formally licensed 32 medical marijuana dispensaries.

In that time, 14 dispensaries have opened up selling 30 million dollars worth of medical marijuana.

Heading into the new year, the state is still waiting for 18 more dispensaries to open up including one in Little Rock.

“Little Rock is ready for a dispensary and that is a question we are receiving every day, multiple times a day is when is that Little Rock dispensary going to open,” said Scott Hardin, Spokesman for Medical Marijuana Commission.

The Herbology dispensary was scheduled to open in Little Rock in November whoever it still hasn’t opened.

Scott Hardin said Herbology is just not ready yet and there is no set date.

Meanwhile, new medical marijuana dispensaries are opening each month in Arkansas. A trend that shows no signs of stopping.

“We have 32 licensed, 14 in operation, 18 yet to open. We do anticipate many of those will open in January and February of next year,” said Hardin.

Even with only 14 dispensaries open, the sales and pounds sold are surpassing expectations.

“Those 14 have sold a total of about 43-hundred pounds of medical marijuana. Overall as we close this year out over the last 7 months Arkansans have spent about 30 million dollars,” said Hardin.

A report outlining how many pounds have been sold at each shop shows Green Springs Medical on the top of the list.

Green springs medical was the second shop that opened in May, they have sold more than 1,000 pounds.

On the bottom of the list is a shop that just opened in Russellville, which has sold nearly eight pounds in two weeks.

“So if you expand that and look at next year and assume we do have 32 in operation, yeah you could certainly be looking at significant number potentially pushing 100 million,” said Hardin.

Hardin said all the licenses are up for renewal in June of 2020 and the medical marijuana commission has to approve those renewals.

Hardin added if a shop hasn’t opened or they haven’t made any progress it’s possible it won’t be renewed.