More than 5,000 pounds of medical marijuana sold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The total medical marijuana sales in Arkansas now exceed 5,000 pounds.

Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, patients have spent approximately $33 million to obtain 5,034 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest House of Cannabis in Little Rock located on Rodney Parham, recently requested inspection. The dispensary was formerly known as Natural State Wellness.

There are currently 16 dispensaries in operation. Below you can find the full list along with sales.

Total Medical Marijuana sales through January 17, 2020:

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 278.73 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 1,184.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 219.68 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 240.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 537.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 457.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 570.24 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 462.09 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 467.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 342.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 94.78 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 86.82 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold a total of 26.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold a total of 60.56 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 4.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 1.02 pounds of medic

Combined, this is more than 5,034 pounds of medical marijuana and $33 million in total sales.