Mosaic Templar’s receive a $300,000 donation from Union Pacific

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is full of history and education in central Arkansas. It’s mission is to preserve, interperate and celebrate the African American history and culture in Arkansas. The center was given a huge boost on July 8, 2019.

Union Pacific donated $300,000 to the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. This money will go towards a three million dollar goal to expand, create more exhibits, a theater setting, and help the cultural center branch out to tell the storys of African Americans from all over the state.

“This expansion will really allow us to tell all, or more of Arkansas’ story. Right now we focus a lot on central Arkansas, we’ll still do that and tell the story of mosaic templars of america, but we are going to expand to talk about northeastern, northwestern the southern parts of the sate the delta region, so really being able to encompas all of the sorties of Arkansas”

The three million dollar capital raise campaign will go towards renovations of the centers 10-year-old exhibits. The overall mission is to better tell the story of how the African American experience is woven into the fabric of the past, present and future of Arkansas.