Mother shoots daughter’s ex-girlfriend, LR police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local woman is recovering from a gunshot wound, police say she suffered during an argument with another woman early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. according to the Little Rock Police Department.

An incident report states that, Donnye Hill, 29, of Little Rock got into an argument with her 28-year-old ex-girlfriend, behind a home on S. Schiller.

Police say, Margaret Boles, 49, the other woman’s mother, came out of the house screaming at Hill and threatening to kill her before shooting her in the arm.

Officers found Hill after someone drove her to the hospital and began investigating the incident. Hill told police that they were in the area of the Sunset Terrace Apartments when the incident happened.

Boles was taken into custody after police say she “breached the crime scene.” She is charged with battery first degree.