Mountain Home man in custody after police chase involving Bobcat tractor through woods

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has a Mountain Home man in custody after they pursued him Sunday morning on a stolen Bobcat tractor.

According to investigators, the incident started around 5:16 a.m. when a jail employee, on her way to work, discovered a Bobcat tractor/loader driving down the middle of northbound Highway 5.

The woman then contacted the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident, and as she returned to the location, she discovered the Bobcat on the side of the road with the driver not present.

Deputies responded to the location and discovered the driver was behind the wheel of the vehicle again, this time going southbound.

When the deputies tried to contact the driver, he took the Bobcat off road and made his way through the woods.

Using a remote-controlled drone, deputies were able to locate the Bobcat. When the driver was located, he was found passed out behind the wheel.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Steven Alsup. He was taken into custody and escorted out of the woods at 8 a.m. and then taken to the Baxter County Detention Center.

Alsup allegedly told officers he had taken Xanax and decided to take the Bobcat for a joyride.

The Bobcat was found to have been stolen from a contractor’s trailer that was in a secured and fenced in area of an electric company substation.

Alsup is now facing charges of burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property, criminal mischief and driving while suspended.

Alsup may also be facing additional charges for similar crimes currently under investigation.

He remains in custody at the Detention Center and will be making his first court appearance on Thursday, May 20.