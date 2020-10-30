Mountain Home man receives additional charges in May shooting death

Mountain Home, Ark.- A Mountain Home man receiving an additional charge of manslaughter after a shooting death at Quail Run Apartments in Mountain Home on May 25.

Johnathan Mauldin,26, was found outside his neighbor’s apartment, back in May, lying on the ground after officers received calls of shots fired. Lying beside him was Jamie Sanders,67, who was dead from two gunshot wounds.

Mauldin made threats toward one arresting officer and was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .33. Sanders, who had also been drinking, had a blood-alcohol level of .43.

After being interviewed the next day, Mauldin said he remembered being at the victim’s apartment drinking, but claimed to have no memory of the incident.

Mauldin originally received a charge of terroristic threatening, a class “D” felony, and a 3rd-degree domestic battery charge, which is a class “A” misdemeanor charge.

