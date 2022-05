SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are asking that drivers avoid I-30 West going towards Benton due to a multi-vehicle accident that happened Sunday afternoon.

ARDOT says that all lanes of traffic are currently affected by this delay.

West-bound traffic is being diverted at Exit 116 currently.

According to ARDOT the accident initially happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.