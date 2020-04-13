Multiple crews working to restore power to Arkansans

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Mother Nature left behind damage and downed power lines from Easter Sunday’s storms.

Right now Entergy says there are over 130,000 people without power. We caught workers in action in Arkadelphia.

Cutting down branches from Sunday’s storm that tolled through Arkansas.

“Terrible, terrible trees blowing down everywhere and power out, rain, limbs falling,” said Timmy Wilson whose power is out in Arkadelphia.

Wilson lives down the street and watched workers from his car.

“I got an oxygen machine. I kinda need my power on and running makes it rough,” said David Lewis the Entergy spokesman.

This is a rough situation for thousands of Arkansans who are without power.

“We got an additional eleven hundred workers here to help the Entergy Arkansas,” said Lewis.

We spoke with Lewis with Entergy on the phone who said crews have a big job.

“We had over 200 polies broken and that was just a preliminary count. It will go up from there when they do some more tomorrow,” said Lewis.

Earlier today we saw crews working on this massive tree that fell on top of power lines in Arkadelphia after Sunday nights storms.

“I’m hoping that they can get come power back on it will be a long night,” said Wilson.

The big question is when will the power be back on.

“The best answer I can give at the moment is that it’s going to be a multiple day event,” said Lewis.

Wilson just hopes it’ll happen soon.

“Quick enough that I can watch TV tonight,” said Wilson.

Click here for updates.