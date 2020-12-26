Multiple people found dead in Pope County home on Christmas night

News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

ATKINS,Ark. – The Pope County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are investigating a homicide involving multiple people that happened Friday night in Pope County.

Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road just after 5 p.m. and discovered 5 people dead in the home. Investigators say they beleive that the people who were discovered were all possibly related to each other.

No other information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

