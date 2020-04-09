Multiple shots fired at Spanish Jones Apartments in Little Rock, police searching for suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On April 6, around 3:30 p.m. officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to Spanish Jones Apartment in reference to a shots fired call.

Once officers arrived they found multiple shell casings as well as multiple cars hit by bullets.

A resident of the apartments told officers she was taking a shower when she heard gunfire and glass breaking. According to the report a window was broken.

Police say they searched the area for a suspect, but no one was found.

Police are still searching for a suspect. If you know anything about this case you are asked to call police.