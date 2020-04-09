Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

Multiple shots fired at Spanish Jones Apartments in Little Rock, police searching for suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On April 6, around 3:30 p.m. officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to Spanish Jones Apartment in reference to a shots fired call.

Once officers arrived they found multiple shell casings as well as multiple cars hit by bullets.

A resident of the apartments told officers she was taking a shower when she heard gunfire and glass breaking. According to the report a window was broken.

Police say they searched the area for a suspect, but no one was found.

Police are still searching for a suspect. If you know anything about this case you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories