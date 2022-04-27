LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you have expired or unused medications around the house, don’t flush them. Instead, dispose of them safely this weekend during Arkansas Drug Take Back Day.

This Saturday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. there will be nearly 300 collection sites across the state where you can drop off medication you no longer need – no questions asked.

Getting rid of these drugs properly not only protects the environment but also saves lives.

To find the closest drop-off site near you go to the Arkansas Take Back website.