National Guard fields ADH coronavirus call center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over the weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson authorized National Guard Soldiers to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Soldiers are fielding calls answering questions about COVID-19 from Arkansans and medical professionals.

A Department of Health conference room has turned into a make shift call center. It’s ground zero for the public’s questions regarding coronavirus.

“We have doctors and nurses calling in saying what should we do with this patient or can we have test results,” PFC Army Medic Maloree Hollis said.

Hollis has been in the call center since Saturday.

“We get a lot of calls about where should I go what should I do what signs and symptoms should I be looking for,” Hollis said.

In her day job, she’s works as an EMT in Dallas County. Her experience there is helping here at the Department of Health.

“I help people physically on the civilian side and then on the side it’s kind of me just going to try to put their minds at ease,” Hollis said.

The National Guard says before Saturday the Department of Health had a backlog of 800 calls regarding COVID-19. Since the Guard stepped in, they are down to about 10 calls.

“Using the public’s mines and answering any questions they have about their signs and symptoms,” PFC Combat Medic Christine Hutchinson said.

When Hutchinson is not in uniform she works as a patient care tech at UAMS.

“I know more about what the doctors are saying whenever they call and the nurses whenever they call.”

These are two of a handful of Arkansas soldiers helping other Arkansans through this pandemic.

“We’re here for y’all. This is our whole job. That’s what the National Guard is here for,” Hollis said.

The Guard will be at the call center until Friday. It could be extended longer if needed.