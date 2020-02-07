10 Things to Know for Today- Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, from left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP)-Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FEEL URGENCY Under pressure to perform now that voting has begun, the Democratic Party’s strongest seven candidates will hold a debate just four days before the state’s primary election.

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper tat reads “Trump acquitted” during during an event celebrating his impeachment acquittal, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2. DEMOCRATS FACE STARK REALITY AFTER ACQUITTAL Now they must figure out how the impeachment ordeal will affect the legislative and political landscape for the rest of this election year.

A japanese flag with a message reading “Lack of medicine” hangs from the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Japan on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on the cruise ship that’s been quarantined. About 3,700 people have been confined aboard the ship. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

3. CRUISE SHIP TURNED AWAY AS VIRUS ALARM DOCTOR DIES IN CHINA Japan reports 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and turns away another luxury liner while the death toll in China rises to 636, including a whistleblower doctor.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, photo, an Israeli Arab youth sits at a view point overlooking the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm. President Donald Trump’s Mideast initiative suggests that a densely populated Arab region of Israel could be added to a future Palestinian state, if both sides agree. The proposal has infuriated many of Israel’s Arab citizens, who view it as a form of forced transfer. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

4. ‘THEY WANT MORE LAND AND LESS ARABS’ Israel’s Arab citizens view the Trump administration’s plan for a future Palestinian state as a forced transfer, comparing it to the segregation of apartheid-era South Africa.

In this photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, an abandoned house is seen in the village of Blagojev Kamen, Serbia. Near-empty villages with abandoned, crumbling houses can be seen all over Serbia — a clear symptom of a shrinking population that is raising acute questions over the economic well-being of the country. The decline is happening so fast it’s considered a national emergency and the United Nations has stepped in to help. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

5. SERBIA STRUGGLES WITH POPULATION DECLINE The Balkan nation and other countries in the region are facing a similar problem where shrinking villages are undermining economic growth and development.

6. HIGH WATER LEVELS WREAK HAVOC IN GREAT LAKES The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the region’s wettest period in more than a century, which scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate.

7. TRUMP: US OPERATION KILLED AL-QAIDA LEADER IN YEMEN Qassim al-Rimi claimed responsibility for last year’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where a Saudi aviation trainee killed three American sailors.

Fog drifts over the river bottom Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Rhineland, Missouri. The Missouri River flows just beyond the trees in the distance and this land becomes submerged in water during flooding. (Claire Hassler/Missourian via AP)

8. BAD WEATHER HEADS NORTH AFTER RAKING US SOUTHEAST Forecasters say that a storm system that killed four in the southeastern U.S. is expected to strengthen in the mid-Atlantic region, bringing snow, ice and rain.

9. WHAT TO EXPECT FROM JOBS REPORT With China’s viral outbreak disrupting trade and Boeing’s troubles weighing on American factories, it may provide evidence of the U.S. economy’s enduring health.

10. WARRIORS, TIMBERWOLVES MAKE BIG TRADE Andrew Wiggins is going from Minnesota to Golden State, allowing D’Angelo Russell to team up with his good friend, Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.