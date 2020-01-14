10 Things to Know for Today- Jan. 14, 2020

FILE – in this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump smiles while speaking at a campaign rally, in Toledo, Ohio. Trump heads to battleground Wisconsin for a rally that coincides with a Democratic presidential debate in neighboring Iowa and kicks off a year where Wisconsin will be at heart of the fight for the White House. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin File)

(AP)- Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GOP WEIGHS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OPTIONS Republican senators are conferring privately about whether to allow a motion to dismiss the charges against President Trump or to call additional witnesses for testimony.

2. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHIFTS RATIONALE ON IRAN GENERAL’S KILLING Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr give voice to the broader rationale, saying deterrence was a key component of the strike.

3. FALLOUT FROM DOWNED JETLINER CONTINUES Iran’s judiciary says arrests have been made for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board just after takeoff from Tehran last week.

With a poster against President Donald Trump behind him, democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a culinary workers union hall Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Marshalltown, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a climate rally with the Sunrise Movement at The Graduate Hotel, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4. 2020 PRIMARY HEATS UP WITH IOWA DEBATE The prime-time faceoff comes just 20 days before the state’s caucuses as polls suggest the nomination is truly up for grabs.

A resident looks at a structure that was damaged from volcanic ash at Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Taal volcano is spewing ash half a mile high and trembling with earthquakes constantly as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Leila de Castro carries a statue of the baby Jesus which she recovered from the house of her sister as she walks on a road covered with volcanic ash in Boso-Boso, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Taal volcano is spewing ash half a mile high and trembling with earthquakes constantly as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

5. PHILIPPINE VOLCANO RESTIVE Tens of thousands of people flee as the Taal volcano near Manila spews lava into the sky and trembles constantly, raising fears of a more dangerous eruption.

Bushlands at Nerrigundah, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, are severely burned after a wildfire ripped through the town on New Year’s Eve. The tiny village of Nerrigundah in New South Wales has been among the hardest hit by Australia’s devastating wildfires, with about two thirds of the homes destroyed and a 71-year-old man killed. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

6. ’I CAN’T GIVE UP UNTIL I FIND HIM’ An Australian villager whose small community was devastated by wildfires is not giving up hope of finding his “little man,” a dog named Kozi.

7. ‘I THOUGHT A WOMAN COULD WIN; HE DISAGREED’ Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders told her during a private meeting two years ago that he didn’t think a woman could win the White House, an accusation Sanders denies.

8. RUSSIANS HACK COMPANY KEY TO UKRAINE SCANDAL A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents hacked Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to Trump’s impeachment.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

9. LSU BEATS CLEMSON FOR TITLE Joe Burrow throws five touchdown passes, capping one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson to win the national championship.

10. BASEBALL PUNISHES ASTROS IN SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL Houston fires their manager and general manager after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for a sign-stealing scheme during the Astros’ run to the 2017 World Series title.