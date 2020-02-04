10 Things to Know for Today- Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

A local resident holds a Presidential Preference Card during an Iowa Democratic caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(AP)- Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves as he leaves after speaking at a Super Bowl watch party campaign event, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., waves as she speaks at a campaign event Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak at a campaign office the day of the Iowa Caucus, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Joy Bailey, 1, pulls on her mother Rachel’s Presidential preference card during a Democratic satellite caucus at the Cedar Rapids Public Library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Jill Martinez of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, talks to a fellow Elizabeth Warren supporter as they sit with their group during the first alignment at the Democratic satellite caucus at the Cedar Rapids Public Library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Local residents wait to enter an Iowa Democratic caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Local residents enter an Iowa Democratic caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caucus goers seated in the section for Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg wait to have their first votes counted at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Younger caucus goers hold signs for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks to supporters as she is accompanied by her husband John Bessler, second left, and daughter Abigail Klobuchar Bessler, left, at her caucus night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Supporters react as Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders, speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

1. DEMOCRATS LAY A BIG CAUCUS EGG The Iowa Democratic Party says that results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus are delayed due to “quality checks” and “inconsistencies” in some reporting.

People wear masks at Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Hong Kong on Tuesday reported its first death from a new virus, a man who had traveled from the mainland city of Wuhan that has been the epicenter of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

2. HONG KONG WORKERS STRIKE AT HOSPITALS Hong Kong hospitals are cutting services as medical workers walk out for a second day to demand the borders with mainland China be shut completely to ward off a virus that caused its first death in the territory.

3. US ADDS ‘LOW YIELD’ NUCLEAR WEAPON TO ARSENAL A Pentagon official tells the AP the submarine-launched weapon will make nuclear war less likely, something congressional critics call a dangerous and unnecessary addition.

4. TRUMP TO FACE ACCUSERS The impeached president will deliver his State of the Union speech on the eve of what’s anticipated to be his Senate acquittal.

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, riot police arrest an injured anti-government protester, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Protester’s demands for sweeping government reforms won’t be squashed easily, even as security forces resort to more violent means of crowd control, such as rubber bullets. But the descent into clashes after three months of peaceful protests has also triggered divisions among the demonstrators. Overall, more than 500 people, including over 100 security forces, have been injured last month. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

5. ‘WE ARE COMING BACK’ Lebanese protesters signal that demands for sweeping government reforms won’t be squashed easily, even as security forces resort to more violent means of crowd control.

6. WHAT BUS GUNMAN SAID BEFORE ATTACK A Maryland man who killed a woman and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus in Southern California was cursing and muttering incoherently before the attack.

7. FORMER KENYAN PRESIDENT DIES Daniel arap Moi, who presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, was 95.

8. KEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSER DUE BACK ON STAND The 34-year-old broke down in tears, halting an exhaustive cross-examination that focused on the nature of her relationship with the once-powerful movie mogul.

9. MIAMI SEES A RETURN TO CULTURAL HARD LINE ON CUBA Performers from the island who support its communist government or don’t speak out against it are facing backlash from some members of the United States’ largest Cuban-American community.

10. WADA WANTS RUSSIA SPORTS CASE OPEN TO PUBLIC If granted, it would be a rare public hearing for sport’s highest court to judge a four-year slate of punishments faced by Russia for persistent cheating.