NEW YORK (WXIN) — More than 100,000 strollers are being recalled after several reports of the frames cracking and injuring children using them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers. These strollers were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as multiple online stores from March 2020 through September 2022.

The recall includes strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602. They are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green.

Recalled Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller (Photo//CPSC) Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller Lot Number location (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated because the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller. So far, the company has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising.

Among these reports is one user who reported their stroller snapping in half while they were taking their children to school in October. In the SaferProducts report, the user said their son ended up facedown in a busy intersection.

User upload to SaferProducts.gov

In another report, a user said they were walking their 1-year-old twins in the stroller when it snapped in half with them inside. The SaferProducts report said when the stroller snapped, both children fell to the ground.

The user also said the stroller was a replacement for one that had broken before. Their children’s weight didn’t meet the max weight for one child in the stroller.

The user said they were walking around the neighborhood on normal sidewalks. Their daughter ended up with a rug burn on her neck, while their son had scratches on his left hand and foot.

User upload to SaferProducts.gov

Anyone with the recalled stroller should stop using it and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller. Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Anyone with questions can contact Mockingbird toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@hellomockingbird.com.