CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — Talk about a blast from the past. A 1981 DeLorean, popularized by the cult classic “Back to the Future” film series, was recently found with only 977 miles on the odometer in a Wisconsin barn.

Michael McElhattan owns the DeLorean Midwest restoration shop, based in Crystal Lake, Illinois. USA Today reported that McElhattan recently got a call about a DeLorean DMC-12 car for sale, but he wasn’t interested in the vehicle until learning it had less than 1,000 miles on it.

The person who made the call was the nephew of the car’s original owner, according to WDJT-TV.

In early October, McElhattan and his social media coordinator, Kevin Thompson, traveled to Waukesha County, Wisconsin, to meet with the 90-year-old owner, identified only as Dick.

The duo documented their journey in a video posted on their DeLorean Nation YouTube channel. During their trip, McElhattan purchased the DeLorean, which still had its original tires. While the car needs some mechanical work and interior cleaning, McElhattan told USA Today it’s an “absolute time capsule.”

“It’s very rewarding to take a filthy car like this and really transform it,” he said. “People just want to see it brought back to its full glory.”

The DeLorean Motor Company, with a factory in Belfast, North Ireland, made the two-passenger, rear-engine sports car from 1981 to 1983. Only about 9,000 of these cars were ever produced before the company filed for bankruptcy in 1982.

The car became widely known after it was featured as the time machine in “Back to the Future.”