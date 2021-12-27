AAA: Drivers to watch out for children on new riding toys in neighborhoods

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – AAA is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for children and teenagers who are likely to be riding through neighborhoods on new bicycles, riding toys, scooters, roller skates and rollerblades after Christmas.

According to AAA, children, 12-23 months are most at risk for being struck by a vehicle, saying drivers and parents need to keep young riders safe while they enjoy their new gifts.

AAA stated that while children younger than five years old are most at risk, children of all ages can be the victim of a back-over collision.

A nonprofit child safety organization, KidsAndCars.org, reported that at least 50 children are backed over in the U.S. every week. Most of these incidents occur in driveways and parking lots, and unfortunately, in more than 70% of these incidents, a parent or close relative is behind the wheel.

“Young people on low riding toys and fast-moving bicycles, as well as children playing in neighborhoods, can be missed if drivers are not watchful,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “We remind drivers to be on the lookout for excited children on new riding toys and encourage parents to go over traffic safety lessons before allowing their kids outside to play.”

To help prevent tragedies, the AAA offers the following tips:

For drivers:

Check your blind spots, including the blind spot behind your vehicle that you cannot see in the rear or side view mirror.

Always assume children could be present and carefully check streets, driveways and areas around your vehicle before backing out.

Always look behind as you back out slowly with windows rolled down to listen for children and be prepared to stop.

Don’t rely only on rearview cameras 100%. Research by AAA’s Automotive Research Center found both factory-installed and aftermarket rearview cameras increase visibility in the blind zone by an average of 46%. However, a single camera lens mounted near the license plate doesn’t see everything. Pavement that slopes up sharply, as well as moisture and dirt on a camera lens can impact visibility. There’s no substitute for walking around your car, looking in mirrors and over your shoulder before putting your vehicle in reverse.

Slow down on neighborhood streets. Obey all posted speed limits.

Watch for bicyclists and toy riders. Look for riders on streets, medians and curbs. Excited children and teens may not pay attention to traffic and cross streets mid-block or between parked cars.

For parents: