Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son traveling with ‘armed and dangerous’ NC murder suspect, thought to be headed to Arkansas

CLAYTON, N.C. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday with police searching for an armed and dangerous woman charged in connection with a Thursday afternoon murder, now that woman may be heading to Arkansas, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Dior Singleton, who is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton.

Camille Singleton is wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither, according to investigators with the Clayton Police Department.

Gaither was found dead in a home on Crawford Parkway in Clayton. Investigators say that the incident began as a welfare check call to police made by family Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that Gaither and Singleton are related and lived in the same home.

Police have not yet released a cause of death.

Singleton was last known to be driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul two-door pickup truck. However, Investigators learned that the vehicle was turned back into a U-Haul dealership in Georgia via a dropbox.

Clayton police requested the Amber Alert. They said they obtained information on Singleton and her son through Dior’s father, who is currently deployed on a Navy ship out at sea.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, it is believed that Singleton is heading to Arkansas, Virginia, or Macon Georgia.