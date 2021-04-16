AMBER ALERT: Troopers say Missouri father abducts son after assaulting boy’s mother, takes off for Springfield

AVA, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old child taken by his father.

According to our partners at Ozark First, the Highway Patrol says that the father took the child from the family home after assaulting the mother and showing a gun inside the home. The man told the mother she would never see the boy again.

Authorities believe the father may be on his way to Springfield, Missouri. The two are traveling in a black Jeep Gladiator with motorcycle plates: SKU1LY. The correct plate for the Jeep is 4FDR55, but police believe they are not on the vehicle. The Jeep also has red wheels.

AMBER ALERT 2021-6 WEA: AVA MO BLACK 2020 JEEP GLADIATOR WITH RED WHEELS MO LICENSE SKU1LY Updates will be posted as they are known. Refresh this page or click the following link to ensure that you are viewing the latest alert information: https://t.co/UoXX3KuSxA — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) April 16, 2021

The boy, 5-year-old Craig Emmerson, was last seen wearing a superhero t-shirt, jeans, and black Hey Dude shoes. The father, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson, has a long beard, tattoos on both arms, his chest, and back.