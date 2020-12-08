Apple unveils $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones

CUPERTINO, Calif (NEXSTAR) — Apple revealed on Tuesday a new over-ear headphones product called AirPods Max that will be available on December 15 at $549.
The wireless headphones including noise-canceling technology and are built with a stainless steel frame.
Similar products sold by Bose and Sony are priced in the $300-400 range.
According to Apple, the headphones have a battery life of 20 hours with noise cancellation and feature memory foam ear cushions.
The headphones come in five colors including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order today.
