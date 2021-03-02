At least 15 dead after SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck near US-Mexico border

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — At least 15 people are dead after a vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying gravel near the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California Tuesday, hospital officials said.

“We believe there was 27 passengers in this SUV that struck a semi-truck full of gravel,” Judy Cruz, emergency room managing director of El Centro Regional Medical Center, said in a Facebook Live video.

Hospital officials said 14 people were pronounced dead at the scene, with Dr. Adolphe Edward, the hospital’s chief executive officer, calling the crash a “major accident.”

Three people were flown to a nearby hospital and two more were taken to Pioneer Hospital, according to Cruz. Seven people were taken to El Centro Hospital with one dying later at the hospital, Cruz said.

“The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine,” said Edward.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields, just north of Holtville. The area is about two hours east of San Diego. Imperial County is the least populous county in California with 180,000 residents.

Macario Mora, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, said the Border Patrol was helping other law enforcement with the crash. He said the immigration status of those in the vehicle was unknown and being investigated.

“It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don’t know who they were,” Mora said. “They might have just been farmworkers.”

A harvest is underway in the region of most of the winter lettuce and other leafy greens eaten in the United States.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR-115 are closed, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.