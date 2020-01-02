BCSO: Man crashes into business for Dr. Pepper

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he crashed his vehicle into a business to steal a Dr. Pepper.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Re-Rack Bar in Panama City on Friday morning in reference to a burglary.

Deputies say 28-year-old Gavin Lee attempted to get into the bar earlier that morning even though the business was closed.

When he couldn’t get in, officials say Lee drove his Ford F-250 through the front glass and entered the bar.

Lee then entered the cooler and got a Dr. Pepper from the cooler, according to officials.

The deputies say Lee sat at a table inside the bar and proceeded to drink his stolen beverage.

Lee had a tan Ruger LCP handgun in his pocket, deputies added.

He was arrested and charged with armed burglary.

