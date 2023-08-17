YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Park Rangers recently discovered evidence of a black bear’s presence on the summit of Half Dome in Yosemite.

On Tuesday, Yosemite National Park announced that black bears have been present on the famous summit. They warn bears can easily tackle the 46-degree angle “no cables needed” – and warn hikers to be cautious since black bears are excellent climbers.

Rangers advise hikers in Yosemite National Park to keep all smelly objects, from food to sunscreen, locked in a bear locker or bear canister. If someone needs to keep food in the car, rangers say to keep it out of sight, with the car windows rolled up and the doors locked.

Whether at camp or on the trail, they advise always to keep backpacks and scented items within arm’s reach since bears and other animals like the Half Dome ground squirrels will approach unattended bags quickly and will try to take their contents.

“For the safety of people and animals alike, keep your friends close and your food closer,” officials wrote in the social media post.