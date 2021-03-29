Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A police department in Maryland has released video of a January 2020 police interaction with a 5-year-old boy who walked out of his elementary school.

In the video released Friday by the Montgomery County Police Department, one officer, identified by legal documents as Kevin Christmon, confronted the child and placed him in his police cruiser.

As they returned to East Silver Spring Elementary, Christmon and the other officer — identified as Dionne Holliday — mocked the child and at one point handcuffed him.

“This is why people need to beat they kids,” Holliday said in the video. “…I hope your mom let me beat you.”

Holliday is also seen screaming in the face of the child multiple times.

The child’s mother, Shanta Grant, filed a complaint with Montgomery County Police who then conducted an internal investigation.

Grant also contacted attorneys Matthew Bennett and James Papirmeister to file a lawsuit against the police department, the school system and the county.

“The child was traumatized, and the child is receiving treatment,” Papirmeister said. “We want an appropriate and reasonable monetary settlement, or judgment, or verdict for damages for that trauma.

Papirmeister said they also want the county to implement a training and policy initiative for their police officers to make sure this never happens to another child.

MCPD’s investigation has concluded, but the findings are confidential under state law.

Both of the officers who were involved are still employed.