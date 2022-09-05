MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon.
Memphis Police say a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m.
Police have not identified the victim at this time. The cause of death has also not been confirmed.
There is a large police presence in the area and WREG is at the scene.
The discovery of a body comes as Memphis police continue the search for missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. It is not known if this is related to the investigation at this time.
It’s a connection too close for comfort for onlookers like Ariel Williams peeping through the fence awaiting developments.
“It’s traumatizing especially because South Memphis already known to be a bad area,” Williams said.
WREG captured video of a dumpster being towed from the nearby Longview Gardens Apartments. Monday, investigators returned to the complex.
WREG will update when more information becomes available.