UPDATE: Two Girls found safe, suspect in custody, according to Missouri State Highway patrol

UPDATE:

Update as of 7:03pm: Missouri State Highway Patrol says the suspect has been located near Erick, Oklahoma. The children are safe.

AMBER ALERT 2020-10 CANCELLED: THE VICTIMS HAVE BEEN LOCATED SAFE AND THE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. pic.twitter.com/mvMD3Dvauq — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 25, 2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KNWA/KFTA) — An AMBER alert issued in Kansas has been expanded to Oklahoma and Arkansas after two young boys were found dead and two young girls are missing.

KANSAS: Amber Alert for Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3, after 2 boys were found dead in Leavenworth. Suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB. Call 911 if seen. (Source: KBI) pic.twitter.com/2URgqROuaA — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) October 24, 2020

Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3, were reported missing Saturday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted “the suspect in the abduction and the incident is the father Donny Jackson.”

Jackson, 40, is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB.

Officials have not confirmed whether Jackson is the father of the two young males who were found dead.

State Police activated the AMBER alert in Arkansas Saturday evening.

Police say to call 911 if you see Jackson, the girls, or the vehicle.