MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A man is lucky to be alive after a bullet came through his windshield and knocked off his glasses while he was driving in Memphis Monday night.

The victim told police he heard several gunshots and realized a bullet had come through his windshield.

Driver’s windshield hit by bullet on Poplar Avenue Monday night (submitted photos)

The driver said he heard a very loud noise, noticed his glasses were gone, and ultimately saw the bullet hole.

The victim drove to a nearby restaurant for help.

A customer snapped pictures of the damage showing the bullet had gone all the way through the car and exited through the rear windshield.

A bullet went through the rear windshield of a car in Memphis while the driver was operating the vehicle. (Submitted photo)

Memphis police responded to the shooting on Monday night. (Submitted)

According to witnesses, the victim was not hurt, but shaken up by the close call.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.