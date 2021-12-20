California sues Walmart over hazardous waste disposal

On Tuesday, Walmart offered its condolences to the families of the victims. The company issued a voluntarily recall of the room sprays last week, after tests detected a rare and deadly bacteria in one of the bottles found at a patient’s home. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is suing Walmart.

The retail giant is in trouble with the state for allegedly illegally disposing of hazardous waste, according to a press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“Walmart is alleged to have violated California’s environmental laws and regulations by disposing of hazardous waste products at local landfills that are not equipped or authorized to receive this type of waste. The waste includes alkaline and lithium batteries, insect killer sprays and other pesticides, aerosol cans, toxic cleaning supplies, electronic waste, latex paints, and LED lightbulbs, as well as confidential customer information,” Bonta’s office said.

NEW: Walmart responds to California AG’s lawsuit announcement:



“Walmart is a responsible corporate citizen in California and everywhere we operate.” Read full response here: pic.twitter.com/J4d4vdsclK — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 20, 2021

Twelve district attorneys have joined in on the lawsuit, including Alameda County’s DA.

Walmart called the lawsuit “unjustified.”

“We take our obligation to protect the environment seriously and have industry leading processes in place to comply with local, state and federal environmental laws,” the company said in a statement.

When asked whether other retailers are facing the same problem, Bonta said in a press conference that he does not want to comment on potential other ongoing investigations.

This story will be updated.