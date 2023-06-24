(NEXSTAR) – The effects of fentanyl were said to be the cause of death for Adam Rich, the actor best known for his role as the youngest child on TV’s “Eight Is Enough.”

Rich, 54, was found “lifeless” in his Los Angeles-area home in January, law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later said no foul play had been suspected.

The medical examiner’s office ultimately ruled his death an accident, according to an online report.

The cast of “Eight Is Enough” is seen in a promotional photo from the ABC series. Adam Rich (center, front row), who played the youngest child of the Bradford family, was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home in January at the age of 54. (Jim Britt/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

As a child actor, Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of the Bradfords in ABC’s “Eight Is Enough,” which aired from 1977 to 1981.

Rich is also credited for roles in the ‘80s animated “Dungeons & Dragons” series, 1993’s “Baywatch,” and the ‘80s sitcom “Small Wonder.” His last credit on IMDb is an appearance on “Reel Comedy” where he played “Crocodile Dundee” in a 2003 episode.

In 1991, Rich was arrested for allegedly breaking into a pharmacy, The Los Angeles Times reported. According to Deadline, Dick Van Patten, who played his father on “Eight Is Enough,” ultimately bailed him out.

Rich underwent rehab but was arrested again in 2002 for allegedly driving under the influence.

Rich had publicly discussed his experiences with depression and substance abuse in the months before he died. He tweeted in October that he had been sober for seven years after arrests, many rehab stints and several overdoses. He urged his followers to never give up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.