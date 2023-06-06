A crash on the Missouri River Bridge closed Westbound I-70 for hours on June 6, 2023. (PHOTO: Boone County Fire)

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (WDAF) — Beer and cattle contributed to the frustration as crews spent hours trying to clear a crash Tuesday on the Missouri River Bridge west of Columbia, Missouri.

The crash, involving a loaded cattle trailer, a pickup, and at least four other vehicles, forced emergency crews to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 70. Eastbound traffic was down to one lane as emergency responders helped clear the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened before 11 a.m. Tuesday, and took nearly five hours to clear.

In addition to untangling and removing the wrecked vehicles, crews had to unload cattle from the hauler and multiple pallets of Bud Ice beer from a trailer.

Video shared by the Missouri State Highway Patrol showed machinery dumping the beer cans into a dumpster as some of the beer spilled onto the bridge deck.

Beer and cattle contributed to the frustration as crews spent hours trying to clear a crash on the Missouri River Bridge west of Columbia, Missouri. (Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop F, via Twitter)

Beer and cattle contributed to the frustration as crews spent hours trying to clear a crash on the Missouri River Bridge west of Columbia, Missouri. (Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop F, via Twitter)

Beer and cattle contributed to the frustration as crews spent hours trying to clear a crash on the Missouri River Bridge west of Columbia, Missouri. (Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop F, via Twitter)

Beer and cattle contributed to the frustration as crews spent hours trying to clear a crash on the Missouri River Bridge west of Columbia, Missouri. (Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop F, via Twitter)

Beer and cattle contributed to the frustration as crews spent hours trying to clear a crash on the Missouri River Bridge west of Columbia, Missouri. (Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop F, via Twitter)

Beer and cattle contributed to the frustration as crews spent hours trying to clear a crash on the Missouri River Bridge west of Columbia, Missouri. (Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop F, via Twitter)

Firefighters also responded to the crash to spray down cows that were overheating in the traffic jam, according to troopers.

While few details have been released, authorities say one person was extricated from a mangled vehicle and transported to an area hospital. Additional information, such as what caused the crash and the condition of others involved, has not been released.

Troopers believe the bridge will be closed until at least 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.