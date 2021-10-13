Cows walk down Missouri highway after escape from processing plant

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Holy cow! Drivers in Blue Springs couldn’t believe their eyes Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said a bull and two cows escaped from the Valley Oaks meat processing plant. The animals ran through town and even up and down 7 Highway.

The police department said the bull ended up on the football field at Blue Springs High School’s Freshman Campus. Officers said it displayed aggressive behavior and was determined to be a threat to people. Because of that, officers said they had to euthanize the animal.

The two cows are still on the lose, and police are working to corral them. Officers said the cows are in an area away from people at this time.