Breaking News
2 Henderson State University professors facing meth,drug charges appear in court

Crash leaves raw chicken scattered along Highway 99

National News

by: Dom McAndrew

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A mess of frozen chicken was scattered along the side of Highway 99 in Fresno County after CHP says a crash involving two big rigs caused it to spill out along the road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on northbound Highway 99 near Mountain View Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

Officers say a big rig hauling frozen chicken was parked on Highway 99 when it was side-swiped by another big rig, causing the chicken to spill out.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!