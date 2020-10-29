F-16s intercept aircraft over Trump rally in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ.- On Wednesday, the US Air Force deployed F-16 fighter jets to intercept an unauthorized aircraft in the restricted area over a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Bullhead City, Arizona.
The aircraft was not communicating with the North American Aerospace Defense Command when it entered the restricted zone, failing to respond to intercept procedures. The aircraft was escorted from the area by NORAD F-16s.
Trump and others present took note of the the presence of the aircraft during the rally.
LATEST POST:
- Job Alert for the week of October 29: Education, IT, Business, Maintenance and more
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s why Pelosi is aiming for a deal right after Election Day
- Jacksonville woman killed, child injured in North Little Rock accident Wednesday morning
- US economy notches record growth in third quarter but recovery incomplete
- Arkansas Blood Institute facing critical blood shortage