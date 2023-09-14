TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager is in critical condition after being struck by a Tampa, Florida, police cruiser Wednesday.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that a 13-year-old girl was trying to cross a street on a bicycle when she was hit by the officer at 7:40 p.m.

The teenager was knocked off her bike and suffered a head injury and a broken leg. She was listed in critical condition Wednesday night.

The teenager was struck approximately 75 feet from the nearest crosswalk, according to TPD. The officer stopped and rendered aid until paramedics arrived, TPD said.

“Our thoughts are with the teen cyclist who was injured in this unfortunate incident, and we hope for her full recovery,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “We take all accidents involving our officers seriously.”

The officer was described as a five-year veteran of the department and “though shaken, was not injured in the crash,” the release stated.

“Our officers are dedicated to protecting the safety of everyone who uses Tampa’s roads, whether they are on foot, in a car, or on a bike,” Bercaw said. “This is a distressing reminder that we must continue our efforts, as a community, to ensure that all pedestrians and cyclists travel safely throughout our city.”

The incident is under investigation.