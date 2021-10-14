Former President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton confirmed Thursday night that the former U.S. president is in the hospital in Orange County, California.

In a statement via Twitter:

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

The President’s spokesperson later tweeted out a joint statement from Clinton’s attending physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack.

“President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

This is a developing story