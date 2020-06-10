George Floyd’s brother calls on Congress to pass police reforms

(NBC News) As lawmakers search for a national strategy on police reform the public outcry over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police became deeply personal on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

“I can’t tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch something like that — when you watch your big brother, who you looked up to your whole entire life, die, die begging for his mom,” his brother told House members during a hearing on police brutality.

Philonise Floyd spoke one day after laying his older brother to rest, and after two weeks of passionate nationwide protests.

“If his death ends up changing the world for the better — and I think it will, I think it has — then he died as he lived. It is on you to make sure his death isn’t in vain,” Floyd said.

Leaders in both parties acknowledge the need for change, though Republicans are firmly denounced growing calls to defund or disband police departments.

Democrats have already unveiled a proposal including bans on chokeholds and a national database to track police misconduct.

