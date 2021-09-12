Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Over the weekend, storm organization continued over the Bay of Campeche which prompted the National Hurricane Center to upgrade and name this formation Tropical Storm Nicholas.

It is forecast to ride pretty close to the Texas coastline as it slowly moves north over the next several days. While it is forecast to remain a tropical storm, the slow movement is the big issue. This will cause Nicholas to dump several inches of rain along parts of the Texas and Louisiana coastline this week.